Saddleworth prepares for big Coronation weekend

SADDLEWORTH is more than ready to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III.

Villages have been decked out in bunting, flags and even crocheted postbox toppers. It is officially ready for the coronation at the weekend.

Last year, the proved it knew how to have a proper Royal knees-up with hundreds of residents hosting street party to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II.

In Delph, Adele Furlong has crafted more than 40 Union Jack flags to help decorate the High Street

And there will be plenty to get involved with across Saddleworth over the bank holiday.

UPPERMILL

Coronation live on the big screen at St Chad’s Parish Centre. Call 01457 879 977 to reserve a spot. Refreshments available

GREENFIELD

King’s Coronation fundraiser party with bouncy castle, picnic and afternoon tea. Tickets £10 adult, £5 children. At Boarshurst Band Club, Saturday May 6 from 10am.

DELPH

Tea Party and Crown competition at Methodist Church Hall on Saturday, May 6 from 3pm. Refreshments available. Hosted by Delph Community Association

DENSHAW

Village Coronation Party including games, picnic and fun for all the family. Denshaw Village Hall from 1.30pm. All welcome

If you’re hosting a street party or event, get in touch: gemma@ggcmedia.co.uk

