Roughyeds raises £5,000 for MND Association

IN A heartwarming display of community support, Oldham Rugby League Football Club (Roughyeds) raised an impressive £5,000 for the Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Association.

The generous donation was presented to the charity during half-time of the Roughyeds recent fixture against Hunslet.

Greg Broadhurst, branch chair of the MND Association in Manchester, was invited as the guest of honour.

Oldham RLFC’s representatives handed over the £5,000 donation, a testament to the club’s commitment to making a positive impact beyond the rugby field.

The funds will undoubtedly contribute to supporting individuals and families affected by motor neurone disease, as well as furthering research efforts to find a cure for this devastating condition.

Huge thanks to everyone at @Roughyeds for their warm welcome today, and for the donation to our @MNDManchester branch thanks to their fundraising for @mndassoc Good luck for the rest of the season, a HUGE thankyou and best of luck on the move to Boundary Park next season. pic.twitter.com/riVCB7hC1i — Greg Broadhurst (@GregBroadhurst) June 3, 2023

Expressing his gratitude, Greg shared his heartfelt thanks to the entire Oldham RLFC community. He said, “I would like to say a massive thanks to everyone at Oldham for their incredible donation. It was a pleasure to spend time with Mike Ford and those connected to the club today.” Greg also took the opportunity to wish the team success for the remainder of their season and the upcoming move to Boundary Park, a significant part of their future plans.

Patrick Ah Van scored his 1000th career point in a resounding 40-20 victory over Hunslet, as Roughyeds remained unbeaten at home.

???? That winning feeling pic.twitter.com/ryZ9s33G4P — Oldham RLFC (@Roughyeds) June 3, 2023

