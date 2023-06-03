Wellifest and Saddleworth Show 2023: Get Ready for a Spectacular Celebration

RESIDENTS of Saddleworth and neighbouring communities are preparing for the highly anticipated return of Wellifest and the Saddleworth Show.

With only a few weeks remaining, organisers and attendees alike are gearing up for a spectacular celebration of music, entertainment, and community spirit.

After making more than £28,000 last year, the Rotary Clubs of Saddleworth and Oldham Metro expect even better in 2023

Wellifest is set to kick-start the festivities on Saturday, June 24, while the Saddleworth Show will follow on Sunday, June 25, offering a diverse range of activities for people of all ages.

Wellifest has gained a reputation for showcasing exceptional musical talent. The festival will feature a mix of local bands and emerging artists.

From indie rock to acoustic melodies, the Wellifest stage will pulsate with the sounds of diverse genres, ensuring a memorable experience for all music lovers.

In addition, Wellifest will also offer a variety of food stalls, craft vendors, and activities for the whole family.

For more information about Wellifest and the Saddleworth Show 2023, including ticket sales and event schedules, please visit the official event: https://wellifest.com/

