GMP Saddleworth team praises Whit Friday celebrations

THE Saddleworth & Lees Neighbourhood Policing Team joined the festivities of the renowned Whit Friday celebrations.

The team’s participation added an extra layer security to the event on June 2, which saw around 10,000 people taking part or supporting the momentous occasion.

Residents and visitors gathered to celebrate the time-honoured tradition of Whit Walks through the villages, marking an important date in the local calendar.

“We are delighted to have been part of the Saddleworth Whit Friday celebrations today,” remarked Sergeant Craig Dickinson. “It’s important for us as a policing team to actively engage with the community and contribute to their wellbeing. Seeing the smiles on people’s faces and feeling the energy of the event has been truly uplifting.”

The Whit Friday festivities have a long-standing tradition in Saddleworth, attracting people from near and far to partake in the festivities.

The event is not only an opportunity for individuals to display their faith but also a chance for the entire community to come together and enjoy the cultural heritage of the region.

As the Whit Walks concluded, the Saddleworth Whit Friday Band Contest commenced, featuring numerous talented brass bands competing for top honours.

