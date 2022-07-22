Rounders’ team rallies to finish third

SADDLEWORTH School’s Year 9 rounders team finished third in the Oldham schools’ rally.

The girls came through a round robin against Hulme, Waterheads, North Chadderton and Royton and Crompton to reach the semi-finals.

Saddleworth were narrowly beaten by eventual winners Bluecoat in the last four but were placed third as they had a higher score than Newman College who lost in the other semi.

Isabel Fahey’s bowling was exceptional, and Ciara Wilde gave a fantastic all-round performance.

“The team was amazing, showing team spirit and togetherness throughout the day and were a joy to spend the afternoon with,” explained teacher Mel Cook.

