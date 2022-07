SADDLEWORTH School’s Year 7 rugby league team swept aside the opposition amid glorious sunshine at Oldham Edge in the annual Leeds Rhinos Foundation Rugby 9s Festival.

Scoring a total of 20 tries and conceding only three, the team defeated Failsworth, Royton and Crompton, Crompton House and hosts Bluecoat.

Player of the tournament was Saddleworth School’s Ollie Knox.

