RSPCA to close Strinesdale Animal Centre

AN OLDHAM animal centre is set to close due to financial issues.

RSPCA Bury, Oldham and District Branch announced their intention to close the Strinesdale

branch from April 6.

The charity will also begin to wind down their services over the coming months which include neutering, micro-chipping and veterinary care as well as animal rehoming. All animals currently in their care will continue to be looked after with suitable homes to be found before the closure.



Unprecedented rising costs, the impact of the pandemic on fundraising activity and the continued challenges from the high street on retail income have all contributed.

The premises are set to be sold with a view to opening a smaller unit in the future which the RSPCA can sustain financially.

In a statement the RSPCA added:

“We consider ourselves to be very lucky to have had the dedicated and skilled team , ably

supported by volunteers , who have cared for so many animals while the Centre has been open.

“We wish to express our heartfelt thanks to them and are doing everything we can to support

them. We would also like to thank everybody who has donated to the running of the Centre.

“We hope that the public will continue to support our shops as customers and to donate stock to us.

“For those wishing to support us:- https://www.justgiving.com/rspca-bury-oldham“

