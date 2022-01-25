Rugby team battles to bronze

THE KS3 girls’ rugby team from Saddleworth School came third in their first-ever rugby tournament.

The mixture of girls from Year 7, 8 and 9 had never played rugby before and got together at short notice to enter the Girls’ Rugby League Festival organised by Huddersfield Giants at The Zone, Huddersfield.

Out of the 10 teams that entered, Saddleworth finished runners up in their group, no mean feat considering they were against some brilliant talent.

The semi-final saw Saddleworth face the overall winners Manor Croft Academy with some brutal and skilful play taking place.

There was an excellent display from captain Lola Brown and talented runs and tackles form Aubrey Young and Elva Mills.

They were awarded third place ahead of Whitcliffe Mount, the other losing semi-finalist, based on the number of points amassed and tried accrued in the group stage.

“Our girls gave as good as they got throughout the whole tournament and are certainly ready to progress onto full contact rugby,” explained PE curriculum leader Rachael Muir.

The team’s next fixture in the New Year is against Salendine Nook School.

