Runners set to take on Saddleworth hills for Alderman’s Ascent

RUNNERS are challenged to tackle the hills as the Saddleworth Rangers Alderman’s Ascent Fell Race takes place on Thursday, May 18.

The race is open to anybody who is fit enough to take on the 8k course.

The route visits the iconic ‘Pots and Pans’ monument before heading out to Shaw Rocks (highest point) before turning back towards Alderman’s Hill where the ‘fun’ begins.

A long, technical downhill rewards runners to another long uphill battle to the shoulder of Alderman’s Hill and then its a ‘pleasant’ run back to the finish.

This is a Fundraising event for the Junior teams of Saddleworth Rangers. 8.5k race with over 400m of climbing

Entries are now open. Entry fees for the event are:

ENTRY FEE (AFFILIATED)

£7.00

ENTRY FEE (UNAFFILIATED)

£8.00

ENTRY FEE (ON THE DAY)

£10.00

Find out more at https://www.timeoutdoors.com/events/aldermans-ascent#overview

