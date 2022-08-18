Saddleworth 3Ds flying the flag in Uganda

YELLOW is the official club colour of Saddleworth 3Ds and having all 24 teams in the same kit is one of their proudest achievements.

This hasn’t always been the case and in the last 30 years they have played in many colours and styles, from black and white to green and white and even red.

However, as the club sought to establish a more consistent identity, it was decided teams would play in the same yellow kit, rotating every two years.

The kit cycle means they can be left with kits that are still in relatively good condition.

In 2020, it was suggested that the club could re-use these kits and donate them to children in Africa, thus extending their life.

The collection began with players, coaches and parents all looking for the previous season’s kits.

With the Covid pandemic the collecting of kits into one location wasn’t easy, with managers having to store them in lofts, garages and sheds for long periods.

Chairman John Lees and Under-13s coach Steve Bottom then arranged for the kits to be shipped to an orphanage in Kampala Nansana, Uganda.

To see the happy Ugandan children in the yellow of 3Ds kit with happy smiling faces meant it was worth all the effort. Along with the photos, the club also received a video message from the orphanage thanking 3Ds.



They hope to continue this and other community-based projects to help others. If any ex-3Ds players, coaches or parents have any old kit, get in touch and the club will arrange for it to be dropped off or collected. You may well see your kit being reused somewhere else in the world one day.

• After three seasons in the Lancashire Amateur League, 3Ds has moved its first and reserve teams into the Lancashire and Cheshire League.

The leagues are of similar football standard, but the main reason for the switch was the regular trips to Burnley, Bolton and Southport being replaced with away travel now in Oldham, Tameside, Manchester and Sale.

Preparations for the new season are well under way with friendlies scheduled throughout August ahead of the season’s opener on Saturday, September 3.

The two home friendlies played so far at Counthill Road have been a 2-0 defeat against an experienced Woodhouses FC side followed by a 7-1 win over Rossendale Athletic, with the goals coming from Jack Windle (3), Zack Barton (2), Jamie Pollinger and Sam Scott.

First- team manager Steve Laithwaite would ideally like another two or three players. If you are interested, then contact the club direct or visit the website www.saddleworth3ds.club

For further information about Saddleworth 3Ds junior, adult and academy teams, contact the club saddleworth3ds@btinternet.com

Include your child’s age and current school year with any enquiries.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

