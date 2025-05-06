Saddleworth bakery Flitcroft’s Home Baked enters a sweet new chapter

A BELOVED Saddleworth bakery is embarking on a new era as its founder is handing over the reins to her daughter.

Tucked just off Delph New Road, at Station Approach in Delph, Flitcroft’s Home Baked has long been a hidden gem for locals and walkers.

Known for its gooey Belgian brownies, tempting rocky roads and fresh bakes, the small, family-run venture has built a loyal following.

Founded by self-professed “chocoholic” and keen baker Alex Flitcroft, the bakery began in her home kitchen with a simple mission: to perfect “the best fudgy brownie recipe” using only the finest, locally sourced ingredients.

And perfect it she did – with customers regularly raving about both the flavour and presentation of her treats, as well as her “brilliant customer service.”

Now the mantle has been passed to the next generation, to Alex’s daughter Issy.

In 2023, Alex took the venture further with the introduction of the now well-known “brownie hut” – a cute wooden structure complete with traditional hinges, where passers-by on the Delph Donkey bridle path can stop and treat themselves to a homemade snack.

With an honesty box system allowing payment via bank transfer or PayPal, it has become a staple stop for those craving a sweet bite.

Now, in an update shared with Flitcroft’s Home Baked’s followers, Alex announced she is stepping back from day-to-day operations to allow Issy to take full charge of the business.

“Issy has now been running Flitcroft’s Home Baked practically single-handed for nearly a year now,” she wrote.

“She does everything from baking, packaging, processing orders, social media and all the messages back and forth to you, our lovely customers.”

Praising her daughter’s dedication and talent, Alex added: “From the little girl that used to help me with market stalls and selling cakes from our garden gate, she has come a long way to the capable woman she is today.

“I’m very proud of all her achievements and I am safe in the knowledge that she will continue to bake the best brownies ever, put her creative spin on the business and provide exceptional customer service to all of you.”

The news has been met with warmth and support from the bakery’s loyal customer base, many of whom have already noticed Issy’s growing role and are eager to see how she continues to grow the family tradition.

With the future looking bright – and sweet – Flitcroft’s Home Baked remains one of Saddleworth’s tastiest treasures.

