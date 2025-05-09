Saddleworth church says it with flowers at 150th anniversary

All images by GGC Media

A SADDLEWORTH church is looking bloomin’ marvellous as it celebrates its 150th anniversary with a flower festival.

St Mary’s, on Park Lane in Greenfield, is home to 20 different displays from its porch to its pulpit to its windows, with several different inspirations.

The first sees photographs of previous ministers and the Bishop of Manchester that consecrated the church in 1875.

St Mary’s’ font typically uses white flowers to denote the themes of purity but also features blue and pink to represent all the boys and girls that have been baptised there.

All the weddings held there are also paid tribute to, along with Harvest Queens, the moon landing, St Mary’s centenary and suffragettes.

Bolton Wanderers’ FA Cup win in 1923 – the famed White Horse Final – is a more unlikely inspiration, while Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953 and the two world wars are also part of designs.

The festival, which runs from May 7-11, began a day after St Mary’s was consecrated in 1875.

And associate priest Barbara Christopher could not play down how important a place it has been.

She said: “St Mary’s is my life-long church and having been part of the centenary celebrations in 1975, I am now honoured to be the associate priest with the people of God here in Greenfield.

“St Mary’s Church was consecrated on May 6,1875 and during the intervening years, has witnessed many changes whilst playing its part in history.

@ggc_media A SADDLEWORTH church is looking bloomin’ marvellous as it celebrates its 150th anniversary with a flower festival. St Mary’s, on Park Lane in Greenfield, is home to 20 different displays from its porch to its pulpit to its windows, with several different inspirations. The first sees photographs of previous ministers and the Bishop of Manchester that consecrated the church in 1875. #saddleworth #stmarys #greenfield #oldham #flowerfestival ♬ Rockin – Chris Alan Lee

“The church has flourished and thrived, due to the faithfulness and dedication of so many individuals and groups who have supported it and maintained not only the building, but the ministry that is provided from here, and most importantly of all, have proclaimed the Gospel and have shown and shared God’s love.

“Coming together, as the people of God, to produce all that you see, is due to a great deal of commitment and generosity, which has been a feature of our amazing church throughout its history.

“Our 150th anniversary celebrations, which will continue throughout the year, are a sign that as the Body of Christ in Greenfield, St Mary’s will, with God’s grace, continue to go from strength to strength.”

The flower festival will end on Sunday, May 11 after a service at 10.30am conducted by the Bishop of Middleton, the Right Reverend Mark Davies.

It is then open from 1pm until 4pm and there will be a flower sale on closure.