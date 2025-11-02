Saddleworth Councillor senses success in civic building Christian light bid

A SADDLEWORTH Councillor believes he is set to succeed in his bid to get an Oldham civic building lit up for Christian festivals.

Max Woodvine pointed out the JR Clynes Building – also known as the Old Library – had been cast in colour for a ‘Milad-Un Nabi Celebration,’ which marked the birth of the Prophet Muhammad.

Oldham Council had previously lit up its Civic Centre for several causes, including the 70th Anniversary of the National Health Service, Greater Manchester Police’s Operation Avro and the launch of the Bee Network by Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham.

Saddleworth South Cllr Woodvine said at a meeting of the authority on September 17: “I thank the leader of the council for her invitation to the lighting up of the Old Library to mark the birth of the Prophet Muhammad.

“While I support such action, as a Catholic it did lead me to reflect on how we seldom light up Civic buildings for Christian festivals.

“This council must make the Muslim community feel represented, but as of the 2021 census, there were twice as many residents identifying as Christian than Muslim in Oldham.”

Now he claims chief executive Shelley Kipling has acted on his request and that a ‘Lighting Up Policy’ is in draft and will include Christian festivals.

Councillor Woodvine added: “Oldham Council never lit up Civic buildings for Christmas – the birth of Jesus. Nor Easter, Christ’s resurrection from the dead.

“Nor Pentecost, when the Holy Spirit appeared to the Apostles and which we mark in Saddleworth with Church walks and Brass Band Contests!

“I am therefore very pleased that they have listened to my calls to do so and all three of these events, which are of significance to the Christian faithful across Oldham, will be recognised going forward.

“I will continue to hold Oldham Council to account.

“As the principal authority, we should be welcoming of all beliefs and values, but we should not show favouritism, particularly to those in minority, and we should not aid factionalism or sectarianism.”