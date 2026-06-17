Saddleworth Councillor becomes Mayor of Oldham – but limbo remains 

A SADDLEWORTH councillor is the new Mayor of Oldham after a move that can at least allow the borough’s authority to operate.

Now to appoint a deputy and a leader so work can really get started.

Conservative Cllr Pam Byrne took the step of nominating herself for the role at the council’s meeting on Monday, June 15.

And after receiving 37 votes for, with only four against and 17 abstentions, the Saddleworth North representative now wears the chains of office after the deadlock, which she described as a ‘terrible situation,’ was broken.

Cllr Byrne said: “I’ve been in this chamber for nine years now.

“I have, during that time, chaired committee meetings and I have done lots of things.

“I’ve been chair of the Southworth Parish Council a couple of times. I am with the Conservative Party, but I’m Conservative in a small c and the large C.

“I think this is a position I could carry out in this chamber and civically. I would ask for your vote for me to do this position and get rid of this terrible situation we’re in.”

After telling how she received a phone call about the mayoralty less than an hour before the council meeting started, Cllr Byrne announced her daughter, Helen Harrison, will be her consort.

Having Cllr Byrne as Mayor at least means Oldham Council can hold meetings, but several other positions need to be filled before business can really be done.

Cllr Helen Bishop, Cllr Andrew Brooks, Cllr Ken Rustidge did not manage to secure a majority vote to become deputy mayor.

And a debate on finding a leader, who would then set about appointing an administration, was also adjourned without one being found.

Saddleworth Independent understands a speculative date for the meeting being reconvened is July 1, almost two months after the local elections.