Saddleworth councillors’ development plea turned down by Government

OLDHAM has been told it cannot withdraw from a controversial planning scheme, with opponents saying the Government has opened up the Green Belt to developers.

Borough councillors voted to write to Secretary of State Angela Rayner to demand the area is taken out of the Places for Everyone (PfE) document.

The Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) housing blueprint aims to bring 170,000 new homes to nine Greater Manchester boroughs, including 11,500 in Oldham.

But pleas from more local representatives, who won their battle to get Oldham Council to say it wants to join Stockport in withdrawing, have not changed the Government’s mind.

Saddleworth West and Lees Liberal Democrat Cllr Sam Al-Hamdani told an extraordinary meeting on Wednesday, February 12: “We are at the mercy of a developer-led system in this town, in this borough, in this region, in this country – that is wrong.

“We need a better system, which takes into account what we actually need when we build houses so people get the GPs they need, the dentists they need, the shops they need.”

Ward colleague Cllr Alicia Marland added: “This is for our children and future generations.

“A new local plan is what is needed and this will give our residents and neighbours what they need.

“We and our children deserve better.”

Saddleworth North Cllr Garth Harkness added: “This is a developer-led plan and building large houses on green spaces is not going to solve the housing crisis.

“Let’s leave this and have an Oldham-led plan.”

But while Stockport was allowed to pull out, Oldham’s attempt has been shot down by housing minister Matthew Pennycook, who said it had ‘no justification.’

That sparked an angry response from the borough’s Liberal Democrat leader, Cllr Howard Sykes, who branded it a ‘betrayal.’

In a letter to Oldham Council leader, Cllr Arooj Shah, Mr Pennycook said: “On the basis of the information you have provided, I have determined not to use the Secretary of State’s discretionary powers to approve your requested revocation of Oldham’s sections of PfE.

“The government has been clear in its commitment to the plan-led system.

“Local plans provide the stability and certainty that communities, businesses, and developers want to see the planning system deliver.

“They are a key tool for encouraging and directing investment in local areas, helping to secure the housing, jobs, and infrastructure that places need.

“Authorities that fail to maintain an up-to-date plan are failing their communities.

“That is why we want to see universal local plan coverage as quickly as possible, why the government expects local authorities to do everything in their power to ensure that up-to-date plans are in place in line with their statutory duties, and why we will use the full range of ministerial intervention powers at our disposal if that does not happen.

“In this context, PfE is an example of authorities doing the right thing – adopting a robust local plan only a year ago, which reflects strong cooperation between authorities across the plan area, including cross-boundary allocations such as the Stakehill site that Oldham shares with a neighbouring authority.

“Taking all of the above into account and given that your letter does not set out a case for revocation, I see no justification to approve your request.”

Mr Pennycook’s response enraged Cllr Sykes, who believes it will only open up more of the area – including Green Belt land – to the builders.

He said: “The Labour Government’s decision to go against the democratic decision of Oldham Council is a betrayal the people of Oldham borough will not forget or forgive.

“This is now clearly the end of the road and Oldham Borough is stuck with PfE. We and others have taken this as far as we can.

“Time, I think, will show we were right and I predict that we will be forced to provide more land including Green Belt for development in the very near future.”

