Scars of latest Saddleworth moorland blaze visible

FIREFIGHTERS have spent a second day making sure a moorland fire in Saddleworth is out.

But the scars of the blaze can be clearly seen close to one of the area’s arterial routes.

Vehicles from Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) rushed to the site above Greenfield Reservoir, next to the A635 Holmfirth Road close the border with Kirklees, on the morning of Sunday, April 13.

After dampening down the area, with assistance from their colleagues in West Yorkshire, the presence was reduced.

However, scorched ground was visible yards from the busy carriageway.

Saddleworth has already seen several moorland fires, even though we are still in April.

In March, six vehicles put one out in a similar area while on Sunday, April 6, another broke out close by.

GMFRS says it is much better prepared for moorland wildfires this year after creating specialist wildfire teams and buying new equipment including mobile units with caterpillar tracks.

Money has also been spent on Forced Air Firefighting Units, which are used to blow air on the fire and push back the flames to prevent the fire spreading.

Station manager Martin Cain said: “In the past, we’ve struggled to get anywhere near a wildfire.

“It just means the speed of the attack is far more efficient. We’re right on it very, very quickly.

“These days we are much better prepared to tackle a moorland wildfire.”

