Saddleworth events contribute to installation of vital bleed kit

SADDLEWORTH has benefitted from two of its main events with the installation of a new ‘bleed kit.’

Following the success of Wellifest and Saddleworth Show, the organising committee approached the area’s neighbourhood policing team with an offer to support a local community project or charity using some of the money raised.

And after Sergeant Connor Brook suggested a new community bleed kit be installed, one has been put in at the Civic Hall in Uppermill.

They are designed to provide immediate help in situations where serious bleeding occurs, offering lifesaving tools in the crucial moments before professional medical help can arrive.

And placing the kit close to a publicly available defibrillator ensures that in a medical emergency, two sets of vital equipment are available at a single point.

The installation has been met with the approval of chair of Saddleworth Parish Council, Cllr Barbara Beeley.

She said: “The Parish Council was happy to support the installation of the bleed kit in Uppermill, the first in the Oldham area, as an additional safety resource in an emergency.

“I think that this is a good example of what can be achieved from joint action in the community.

“If it saves just one life, it has been worthwhile.”

Sergeant Brook, of Greater Manchester Police’s Saddleworth and Lees neighbourhood policing team, added: “Our priority is always the safety of the community and thanks to the generous support from the local Rotary Clubs and Saddleworth Parish Council, our team was able to secure the funding and installation of this community bleed kit.

“This kit ensures that vital, life-saving tools are readily available in an emergency, helping to protect lives when every second counts.”

The bleed kit is accessible to the public and can be used in the event of severe injuries, such as those caused by accidents or incidents of violence.

With its installation, the community now has an extra layer of protection that could make all the difference in critical situations.

Clint Elliott, President of the Saddleworth Rotary Club, who along with Oldham Metro Rotary, runs the charity events, said: “After our show weekend, we are always looking to invest the money raised in mostly local community or charitable projects.

“This idea from the local police fitted the bill well and the support of the local parish council made it a real community effort.

“This initiative highlights the power of local collaboration and proactive safety measures in keeping residents safe.

“It’s another great example of how communities can come together to support each other and potentially save lives.”

