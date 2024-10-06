Spooky fun as scarecrow trail returns to Diggle

GHOSTS and ghouls will be lurking around the streets and gardens of Diggle as the village’s Spooky Trail returns.

The popular annual event will see Halloween-themed scarecrows pop up around the area for visitors to hunt out from Friday, October 25 to Sunday, November 3.

Follow the trail around Diggle village and collect the letters from the spooky scarecrows to make a Halloween rhyme.

Organisers Friends of Diggle School (FODS) said: “We have already got some amazing scarecrows being made for this year’s trail so make sure you get a date in your calendar now!

“Trail sheets are just £3 which makes it an amazing, cheap day out for the kids in half term.”

Trail sheets are available from Grandpa Greene’s, The Gate Inn and Diggle Lock. Purchase ahead on ticketsource then show your email at the venue to get your trail sheet.

All profits from Diggle Spooky Trail will directly benefit the children of Diggle School.

See updates and find out more on Facebook.

