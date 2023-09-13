Saddleworth former landfill site to be improved

IMPROVEMENTS have been promised to a former Saddleworth quarry and landfill site to make it even better.

And Veolia has vowed to keep disruption on the roads surrounding High Moor to a minimum.

The area in Scouthead has been turned back into 29 acres of meadow grass after it closed on December 31, 2013.

It was once described as an ‘eyesore’ but a decade of work has seen it go back to nature after being the focus of several disputes.

It has also contributed to the electricity grid by the collection of landfill gas.

Now the company that manages it says it will improve drainage and make other alterations – and delivery of extra restoration soils will only be for a short period over the next year.

The access road on the site, which once went 150ft down, will also be reduced in size.

In a statement, Veolia said: “Following careful restoration of the closed landfill site at High Moor, Veolia has worked with the local communities to manage the area and enabled nature to repopulate the newly created pasture environment.

“As part of this process, the site has also made a valuable contribution to renewable energy by using landfill gas to generate electricity for the grid.

“To enhance this aftercare, Veolia is now further improving drainage on discrete areas, reducing the size of the access road, and reclaiming redundant parts of the site infrastructure.

“This will be achieved by adding additional clean restoration soils, which will involve short periods of delivery over the next six to 12 months.

“To limit any congestion these deliveries will be routed directly from the A62 on to the former quarry access road.

“Veolia will work closely with the local community and council to manage the continued transformation and rewilding, and to maintain the positive relationship we have established locally in recent years.”

