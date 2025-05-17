Saddleworth gears up for a Dancing Queen of a Night at Scouthead Barn Dance

IT’S time to dust off the flares and sequins as the legendary Barn Dance returns to Scouthead this spring – with a sparkling ABBA twist.

Hosted by Saddleworth Round Table, the event takes place on Saturday, May 31 at Doctor House Farm, Doctor Lane, Scouthead (OL4 3RY) and promises an fun night of music, dancing and 70s glamour.

The evening will be headlined by ABBA Re-Bjorn, dubbed “the UK’s premier ABBA tribute band”, delivering all the iconic hits from Sweden’s most beloved pop group.

Also spinning the decks will be Mom’s Spaghetti radio, adding extra energy to what’s sure to be a buzzing night under the Saddleworth skies.

Doors open at 6pm, and tickets are just £19.50 plus booking fee, available through Skiddle.

Fancy dress is strongly encouraged – with a prize for the best ABBA-themed outfit up for grabs.

In true Round Table style, the night will feature more than just music. Guests can enjoy a fully stocked bar, prosecco and wine bar, tasty food offerings, and the ever-popular raffle.

Tickets available at: https://tinyurl.com/2s3a4cnv