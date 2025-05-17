Stilts, samba and smiles at Mossley’s spring celebration

SUNSHINE, samba and stilt walking delighted visitors of all ages at a second annual family fun day in Mossley.

Spring Up! saw a free colourful celebration of the season return to The Vale this month.

The day began with the sounds of a morning gong bath session and, by midday, the arts centre in Vale Mill was brimming with creativity and carnival spirit as families enjoyed everything from interactive workshops to a garden trail with prizes.

Highlights included some lively carnival drumming and dance for beginners sessions, and some young butterflies which fluttered through the grounds thanks to Cabasa Carnival Arts’ handmade costumes.

Stilt-walking taster workshops with Full Stilt gave a new perspective on spring, while in Our Space, The Vale’s community garden, children crafted wind spirals and willow bird houses along the spring trail.

The celebration held on May 11 – supported by the Paul Hamlyn Foundation – culminated in an extended edition of Sunday Sessions, with live music throughout the afternoon.

Mossley Ukulele Group charmed the early afternoon crowd, followed by a soul-stirring performance by Purple Collective. The festival finale featured a blend of global sounds from Manchester International Roots Orchestra.

The bar was a lively hub throughout the day, serving local ales and refreshing drinks, while Maria Rita Patisserie tempted guests with handmade Portuguese treats.

Amelia Bayliss, General Manager at The Vale, said: “It’s been another magical Spring Up! – filled with music, movement, creativity and community. The mix of returning favourites and exciting new features made for a day full of joy. We were thrilled to see so many smiling faces.”