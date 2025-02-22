Saddleworth Musical Society wins prestigious NODA award

SADDLEWORTH Musical Society is celebrating after receiving the NODA Ovation Award at the District 7 NODA Best Concert Awards evening.

The event took place on Friday, February 14 at the Last Drop Village Hotel in Bolton.

Brent Andrew and Jane Reynolds represented the Society, with Brent collecting the award on behalf of the group.

The accolade was awarded in recognition of their Rodgers & Hammerstein Musicals concert, which was a sell-out success at the Millgate Arts Centre in October last year.

Society Chairman Mirriam Lawton proudly displayed the trophy alongside members at a recent rehearsal.

