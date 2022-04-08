Saddleworth Model Railway Exhibition right on track from OMRT

HUNDREDS of visitors enjoyed the sights and sounds of the Saddleworth Model Railway Exhibition, as well as raising money for a local cause.

The two-day event was held at Saddleworth Museum for the first time since 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and raised £832.17 for Oldham Mountain Rescue Team (OMRT).

Six layouts were on display for train enthusiasts as well as visitors of all ages to enjoy as well as stalls with a huge range of products from Sawyer Models of Leigh and Aire Valley Model Railway Club.

Andy, Tobi and John running the Sawyer Models stand Youngest driver Jenna Gibbons, 8, in charge of the layout by Modern Image O Gauge Roy, Sue and Peter at the stand by Aire Valley Model Railway Club David with the layout by Sawyer Models of Leigh Craig and Geoff with Leigh model Railway Club’s Leigh Bridge stabling point

And one lucky winner took home a Hornby Valley Drifter train set, kindly donated by Sawyer Models of Leigh. The raffle raised £198 towards the proceeds for OMRT.

OMRT leader Rob Tortoishell said: “Oldham Mountain Rescue Team is a voluntary organisation, with 50 volunteers providing a professional rescue service 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. We are funded almost entirely by generous public donations such as these.

“We were delighted to attend – thank you from all at Oldham Mountain Rescue to the Saddleworth Model Railway Exhibition.

