Saddleworth Model Railway Exhibition right on track from OMRT

HUNDREDS of visitors enjoyed the sights and sounds of the Saddleworth Model Railway Exhibition, as well as raising money for a local cause.
The two-day event was held at Saddleworth Museum for the first time since 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and raised £832.17 for Oldham Mountain Rescue Team (OMRT).
Six layouts were on display for train enthusiasts as well as visitors of all ages to enjoy as well as stalls with a huge range of products from Sawyer Models of Leigh and Aire Valley Model Railway Club.
And one lucky winner took home a Hornby Valley Drifter train set, kindly donated by Sawyer Models of Leigh. The raffle raised £198 towards the proceeds for OMRT.
OMRT leader Rob Tortoishell said: “Oldham Mountain Rescue Team is a voluntary organisation, with 50 volunteers providing a professional rescue service 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. We are funded almost entirely by generous public donations such as these.
“We were delighted to attend – thank you from all at Oldham Mountain Rescue to the Saddleworth Model Railway Exhibition.