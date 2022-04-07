Watch it! Grasscroft discovery leads to chemical response

EMERGENCY service personnel in hazmat suits attended a house in Grasscroft after a man repairing a wartime watch found himself at the centre of drama.

Officers from Greater Manchester Police, Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service and North West Ambulance’s Hazardous Area Response Team in chemical suits were spotted late last night (Tues, Apr 6) on Lovers Lane.

And the Saddleworth Independent has learned it was because of something innocent turning more dramatic, as he feared it may be radium.

GMP said in a statement to this title: “At 11.56pm, police were called with a report from a man that he had been fixing an old World War 2 watch at his home in Grasscroft, when a potentially hazardous substance had fallen out of it causing concern.

“Emergency services attended as a safety precaution but were later stood down as the risk was deemed minimal.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

