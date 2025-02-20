Saddleworth schoolboy smashes fundraising target for MND charity

A 10-YEAR-OLD boy ran a mile every day during January to help families who, like his own, have been affected by Motor Neurone Disease.

Oscar Asquith, a Year 5 pupil at Diggle School, completed the challenge in all weathers, in memory of his great uncle Ron.

Ron, a former woodwork teacher at Saddleworth School, died of Motor Neurone Disease in his 60s, over 15 years ago.

Oscar never got to meet his family member, described by Oscar’s mum Michelle as “quiet and unassuming, gentle and kind”.

When Ron died, MND was not widely known by the public. Saddleworth hero Kevin Sinfield CBE has more recently helped to raise awareness in support of his rugby team-mate Rob Burrow, who died with the illness last year.

Kevin gave personal words of encouragement to Oscar’s fundraising efforts in a video message.

Oscar, who is a sporty boy, wanted to build his stamina as well as support the MND Association charity – which continues its work to discover a cure for the rare neurological condition that causes muscle weakness and disability.

The youngster had initially set his target at £150 but, after his mum set up a JustGiving page, he has so far raised an incredible £1,900 – with more than 130 people giving a donation.

As Oscar ran his final mile, he was cheered on by the whole school and some of his friends even joined in.

“At Diggle, we’re committed to nurturing our children to be mindful of others, especially those facing challenges,” the school said.

“Oscar has truly embodied this spirit, demonstrating our core values, the 6Rs, and taking on this difficult challenge for such a worthwhile cause.

“Well done Oscar, we are all incredibly proud of you!”

