Saddleworth Parish Council Civic Ball raises charity funds

AN EVENING of entertainment and dancing filled the Civic Hall in Uppermill, raising more than £600 for local causes and charities.

The Saddleworth Parish Council’s Civic Ball was cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and rearranged from earlier this year but finally took place in March.

Guests enjoyed a four-course meal followed by entertainment from crooner Colin George, who sang a host of Nat King Cole songs, before the night was rounded off with music from DJ Simon Mound, from Lees.

The money raised from the raffle and tombola will benefit the Saddleworth Parish Council chairman’s chosen charities, and Mr George also donated his fee from the evening.

Cllr Barbara Beeley, chairman, said: “The feedback has been everybody had a great evening and thoroughly enjoyed themselves.

“I’m so pleased the event could finally go ahead and raise more money for my chosen charities.”

MP Debbie Abrahams, Rev. Jonathan Abernathy-Barkley, Cllr Barbara Beeley and John Abrahams Cllr Derek Hardcastle (Kirkburton Parish Council) & Jill Hardcastle Cllr Sam Al-Hamdani, Philomena Dillon, Christine Wheeler and John Dillon

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

