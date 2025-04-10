Smartphone photography workshop offers new skills and fundraising

LEARN new skills at a smartphone photography workshop as well as raising funds for the Saddleworth Palestine Women’s Scholarship Fund.

The Fund raises money at events throughout the year to help enable women in Gaza and the West Bank to access higher education.

Their latest event is the three-hour photography workshop on Sunday, April 27 at Uppermill Methodist Church, starting at 2pm.

Led by Imran Bashir, one of the Fund’s supporters, the workshop will cover the essential principles of lighting, exposure and composition, basic editing tips and tricks.

There will be a break with refreshments during the afternoon.

All are welcome but places are limited to 20 so please book in advance: https://wegottickets.com/sct/mvhbJBpbZk. Tickets cost £20 or £30 solidarity price. Donations are also welcome.

Find out more about the Saddleworth Palestine Women’s Scholarship Fund and their fundraisers on their Facebook page.

