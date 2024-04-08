Tyrer threatens record in statement Oldham win

WINGER Cian Tyrer produced the most devastating individual performance from an Oldham player in 64 years as his six-try haul helped the Roughyeds move top of the Betfred League 1 table with a 62-0 win at Hunslet.

The 23-year-old former Wigan Warriors youngster scored every one of the game’s first six tries, four of them before half-time, in an electrifying display of finishing that saw him become the first Oldham player since 1960 to score a double hat-trick in a single game.

In equalling the milestone set by Ike Southward against Walney Central 64 years ago, Tyrer also narrowly missed the club record of seven tries set by James Miller in 1908.

“I think that’s the most I have ever scored in a game and I have my team-mates to thank for all of them,” said Tyrer, whose grandfather Colin Tyrer starred for Leigh, Wigan and Great Britain.

“It is a lot easier for me being outside Jordan Turner, with the talk he gives me – helping me whenever he can. Jordan is a class player, he has played at the top level throughout his career and you can see in a game like that the quality that he has.”

The win was Oldham’s first away victory at Hunslet since 2019 and sees them move above Keighley on points difference at the top of the table ahead of this Sunday’s clash with Cornwall at Boundary Park.

Oldham meanwhile have taken the decision to open their doors to fans just three games into the season, for a Fans Forum event to be held at Saddleworth Rangers this Thursday evening, April 11.

The first-team squad will play a training game against Saddleworth at 6:30pm, with the Fans Forum taking place at 8:30pm.

Chairman Bill Quinn has promised that nothing will be off the table. “The club for so many years was felt to be closed off to the fans and that the fans didn’t have a voice. We are totally in a different sphere now, so come down and ask any questions and the one thing that is for sure is that you will get an answer.”

