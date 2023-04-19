Saddleworth policing concerns allayed

CONCERNS Saddleworth will find itself cut off from an on-the-ground police presence have been eased.

Fears officers will not be based at the Uppermill station and instead find themselves in Oldham town centre grew after a non-committal answer from Sergeant Craig Dickinson.

But the Greater Manchester force has assured Saddleworth Independent bobbies on the beat will remain in place when a new local policing model comes into effect.

Sgt Dickinson raised concerns by saying in an online question and answer session one sergeant, two neighbourhood police officers and five PCSOs cover Saddleworth and Lees.

Pressed on how many officers would be based in Uppermill police station on a seven-day week, he said: “There is no definitive answer. Police officers currently work a staggered three-week shift pattern.

“The PCSOs are working a different shift pattern so the team overlaps over the three weeks.

“Sometimes officers are on annual leave, training courses, attending court so will not always be available for regular duties.

“So the answer to your question varies week to week. But once our team is at full capacity with three neighbourhood officers there should be seven-day cover for the Saddleworth and Lees area.

“There are also special police officers who come on duty to assist our team and backup is available from response officers for any emergencies or incidents that may require officers when our team is not available.”

But when asked, GMP told Saddleworth Independent: “Under the new local neighbourhood policing model the police officers will continue to parade on from Uppermill.”

GMP is posting an additional 264 officers to neighbourhood teams across Greater Manchester under the new model.

But it was feared that would see Saddleworth officers withdrawn to central Oldham, some six miles and a 20 minute drive away, excluding any traffic congestion.

Council taxpayers across Saddleworth will also see a 6.6 per cent increase (based upon a Band D property) towards expenditure on local policing through their bill.

However, the force is adamant officers will continue to be based at the station on Uppermill High Street.

