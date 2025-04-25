Saddleworth property of the week: Carr Lane, Diggle

View this property with West Riding by clicking here

Welcome to an extraordinary three bedroom weaver’s period property, a stunning gem dating back to 1760, nestled in the picturesque Carr hamlet on the fringe of Diggle village.

This home offers breathtaking views of the Saddleworth Pennines and the enchanting surrounding countryside and is awaiting a new family to add their personal touch and make it their own.

As you approach, you’re greeted by a convenient area to park, along with a detached garage. Additional parking for two further vehicles sits below the garden where formally two weavers cottages once stood. Step into a charming gated stone patio area, where you’ll find a delightful lawned garden adorned with trees and vibrant flowers all framed by spectacular views that create a serene atmosphere.

Entering the property, you’ll be welcomed into a charming hallway, leading you to a cloakroom at the far end. To your left, the inviting lounge awaits, rich in character with its beautiful beams, an open fire, and magnificent mullioned windows that reveal captivating views. To your right, the elegant dining room beckons, offering the same charming beams and an open fireplace, perfect for gatherings with family and friends.

As you continue through the home, you’ll arrive at the kitchen, a space that captures the essence of country living with its stunning views through a panoramic window. It offers ample room for a freestanding cooker, dishwasher, and fridge freezer. Adjacent to the kitchen is a well-appointed utility area equipped with great storage and original double sink, with space for your washing machine. The delightful breakfast room features lovely character details with a large picture window, inviting you to enjoy your morning coffee while soaking in the fabulous views.

Step outside from the porch adjacent to the breakfast room into the side garden, a hidden gem that also houses a coal/wood shed and a charming stone building that could serve as additional storage or a cosy playroom.

Venture upstairs to discover three generously sized bedrooms, each offering fitted wardrobes, two with mullioned windows and the third with modern windows on two walls. Two of the bedrooms boast vanity sinks for added convenience. The third has a built-in desk and storage unit.

Completing the upper floor is a bathroom featuring a three-piece suite and a separate WC, along with a valuable airing cupboard on the landing for additional storage. Ascend to the third floor, where you’ll discover the remarkable Weavers Hall—a space brimming with history, captivating beams, and mullioned windows that invite natural light to dance throughout.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to make this historic and enchanting house your home. Contact West Riding today at 01457 819181 to arrange a viewing!

