Saddleworth Rangers ALRFC believes new building is next step to ‘something truly special’

SADDLEWORTH Rangers ARLFC believes getting permission for a new building is a sign it is ‘building something truly special.’

The Independent told how the Greenfield-based club received the go ahead from Oldham Council to place a new facility at its Shaw Hall Bank Road ground.

And chairman Andy Wood could not play down how important it will be to its future.

He said: “This development represents more than bricks and mortar. It’s a testament to the unwavering spirit of our club, our volunteers and the wider community.

“More than a clubhouse extension, this is a step forward in our mission to create a thriving, inclusive hub for sport, development, and community life here in Saddleworth.

“As a club rooted deeply in tradition but forward-thinking in vision, this project brings our future clearly into focus.

“Together, we’re building something truly special.”

The two-storey structure, which will also house a community room, will be constructed at the side of the existing car park, close to where steps from the road come out.

In a delegated report, Oldham Council planning officers detailed why it meets the very special circumstances (VSCs) needed for development in the green belt.

They added: “The first floor element would deliver important public benefits, including improved community infrastructure, increased operational resilience for the rugby club and enhanced opportunities for inclusive engagement.

“These benefits, combined with the negligible spatial and visual impact, are considered to amount to very special circumstances that clearly outweigh the limited green belt harm.”

And Mr Wood added: “We are especially proud that Oldham Council recognised both the thoughtful design and the community value embedded in our proposal.

“This facility has been carefully designed to complement our existing clubhouse, remaining proportionate and sensitive to its surroundings.

“We are committed to protecting the site’s natural features during construction, and no building will begin until a detailed phasing plan and tree protection measures are in place, in full compliance with the council’s conditions.”