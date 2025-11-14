Saddleworth remembers with services across community

RESIDENTS across Saddleworth turned out in force to pay their respects at numerous services on Remembrance Sunday.

There were services and parades across the villages on Sunday, November 9, paying tribute to those who have served and lost their lives.

At Saddleworth’s oldest Great War Memorial in Austerlands, almost 200 people gathered to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice in war.

Proceedings were conducted by Roger Fielding, ‘The Last Post’ was sounded by locally-raised Vicky Prescott and Susan Smith read extracts from the poem ‘The Lads of Austerlands and Scouthead’ written by Ammon Wrigley, in 1918, when he lived in the village.

A report on the unveiling of the monument on 7 August 1920 was printed in the Order of Service and research by Mrs Smith ensured the names and regiments of the men who fought and fell in the Great War were also published.

Residents received a wreath from the Mayor of Oldham which was placed on the monument by Cllr Pam Byrne, ward councillor.

Wreaths were also placed by the Mayor of Austerlands Paul Sykes; Higher Springhead Parish Councillors Michael Powell and Philip Gaul; Robert Cragg, Chairman of the Scouthead & Austerlands Community Group; Cllr Garth Harkness on behalf of the Liberal Democrats; and by Louie Wild of Oldham’s Youth Council.

Recorded music by The Band of the Coldstream Guards was played before proceedings (Nimrod) and ended by the same band playing the National Anthem.

Event organiser David Needham said: “From an informal gathering of a handful of people, started in 1979, popularity of the event has grown significantly over the last few years.

“We are more than pleased with the large turnout which justified the Heywood Lane road closure.

“We are grateful to all participants in the day’s service and very much appreciate the involvement of the Scouthead and Austerlands Community Group who provided the marshals for crowd control and traffic management.”

Members of the group also decorated the area with poppies and remembrance Tommy lamppost signs, at the memorial and along the adjacent roads.

Elsewhere, in Lees there was the annual procession from Lees Library at Thomas Street to the Cenotaph.

There, a service was held by Lees and District Branch of the Royal British Legion to honour and remember those lost in wars.

Posters bearing the names, ranks and ages of local servicemen and women who died were displays on lampposts around the village, made by the children of St Thomas Leesfield School.

Meanwhile, Uppermill hosted numerous services so locals could come together to pay their respects.

The annual service led by Rev Ken McNally at Pots and Pans Memorial saw people fall silent, honouring the bravery and courage of all who served in battle.

Wreaths were laid by local organisations, groups and councillors, and hymns were performed by Dobcross Brass Monkeys.

Saddleworth Branch of the Royal British Legion hosted two events – on the evening of Monday, November 10 and on Armistice Day, Tuesday, November 11 – at St Chad’s Memorial in Uppermill.

Services were led by Rev Ken McNally and hymns by Uppermill Brass Band, and there were moments of reflection to honour the fallen.