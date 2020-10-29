Saddleworth Round Table invites community to donate generously at Oldham Foodbank drop-off

SADDLEWORTH Round Table is inviting the community to donate generously as they hold another collection for Oldham Foodbank on Saturday, October 31.

From 10am to 3pm a dedicated team of Round Tablers will be at the socially distanced drop-off point at the dog training centre car park, opposite The Kingfisher in Greenfield.

They are aiming to beat two previous drop-offs held at The Kingfisher, which saw them collect food items worth more than £15,000 for the foodbank.

Mike Coulter, Round Table member, said: “In the last two drop-offs we reached a total of 10,000 units which made a huge difference for Oldham Foodbank.

“This time we want to break our record and aim at more than 5,000 units in one day.”

The foodbank has specifically asked for tea, coffee, tinned fish, rice pudding, biscuits, crisps and instant pasta pots, which will be handed out to the most vulnerable in the community.

John Arthurs, Round Table Chairman, said: “We have formed really strong links with two vital causes this year – the NHS key workers and Oldham Foodbank.

“So far we’ve raised more than £10,000 plus thousands more in donations that will benefit the people in our borough.

“I would urge everyone who is able to come along to the socially distanced foodbank drop-off – it can be the difference for many people in our area.

“We feel Marcus Rashford has really captured the mood. We can do our bit by being a conduit between the people in our community who can help and those who really need help.”

