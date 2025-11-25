Take flight with Uppermill Band’s ‘The Snowman’

TAKE flight with Uppermill Band this Christmas as they offer live music alongside popular film ‘The Snowman’.

The special Christmas event will see the popular festive movie shown on the big screen with brass band accompaniment performed by the award-winning band.

There are three viewings at The Vale in Mossley on Saturday, December 13 which are proving so popular they are almost sold out already.

Tickets cost £10 for adults and £8 for children and can be booked online here.

The live showings follow a fantastic response the Wallace & Gromit shows put on by Uppermill Band earlier this year.

The band performed the musical score live alongside ‘Wallace & Gromit: The Wrong Trousers’ and sold out two shows at The Vale.

James Garlick, MD of Uppermill Band, said at the time: “Brass bands have a certain perception but we wanted to show that a brass band can do so much more than the more traditional stuff.

“Audiences are changing, expectations of those audiences are changing, and we as a movement have to satisfy that to an extent.

“Our main goal here is to meet new families, inspire future brass players, show every aspect of what we can do, entertain people and hopefully create lasting supporters of Uppermill Band.”

Following the success, they have more shows planned as they will put on three performances of ‘Wallace and Gromit: A Grand Day Out’ on Saturday, May 9.

Find out more about book tickets on their website.

Find out more about Uppermill Band and their upcoming events on their new websiteuppermillband.co.ukor social media pages.