Students produce ‘outstanding’ exam results at Crompton House School

STUDENTS may be wondering ‘What was I nervous about?’ after achieving an ‘outstanding’ set of results for Shaw’s Crompton House School.

Half achieved all A*-B grades, with 22 per cent getting a clean sweep of A* or As.

More than 40 per cent achieved at least one A* or A grade and 79 per cent awarded were A*- C.

These meant that well over 90 per cent of students who applied to university were successful at meeting their firm or insurance choice offers.

Notable successes include Alexia Metaj, who moved to England with her family in 2019 speaking very little English.

She achieved B grades in both English Language and Literature, alongside a B in Business and an A in her EPQ, securing her a place at the University of York.

Toby Stott, who plays percussion in some of the top performing youth brass bands in the region as well as in the National Youth Concert Band, will start at the Royal Northern College of Music in the autumn.

Crompton House also has students moving on to BIMM University for both Performing Arts and Music Business.

Ruby Whittingham, who achieved As in Maths and Further Maths and an A* in Sociology, will now starting her highly competitive Degree Apprenticeship at KPMG.

Other top performers include Charlotte Harrison (English Literature A*, Sociology A*, History A) who joined Crompton House for Sixth Form and will be moving on to study English Language and Literature at the University of Oxford.

Holly Irvine’s A* in French alongside an A in Spanish and a B in Maths has resulted in her successful application to study French with Business at the University of London Institute in Paris.

Emilia Jaskowska secured the grades she needed to successfully gain entry to Medicine at the University of Leeds (EPQ A*, Chemistry A, Biology B, Maths B), and has already started her academic work there, achieving 82 per cent on her Access to Leeds essay on endometriosis.

In her EPQ, her project on language barriers for non-native speakers accessing medicine achieved full marks.

And she said: “The EPQ has been a great opportunity to explore a topic outside my A-Level subjects and it definitely helped my application for Medical School.

“Although the presentation evening was intimidating at first, I really enjoyed talking to people about the work I had done and explaining my project.”

Evelyn Newport also achieved full marks in her paper discussing whether the garment industry was a means of empowering women and irradicating the patriarchy,.

Thomas Critchley’s A* project developing a first-person shooter game was an ideal precursor to his next move – studying Games Computing at the University of Lincoln.

Crompton House’s Head Girl, Destiny Duru, also achieved an A* for her project in which she explored the complex ethical issues surrounding power balance for medical professionals.

Rich Smith, head of sixth form at Crompton House, on Rochdale Road, said: “I am delighted with both the overall results and what this means for the individual students and their future destinations.

“50 per cent of our students achieving A*-B grades is fantastic and our provisional Alps progress figure of a 2, puts us in the top 10 per cet of KS5 providers in terms of value added.”

Head of School, Susanna Hegarty, added: “We are thrilled with the incredible results achieved by our students.

“Their hard work has paid off, and they truly deserve this success. Our thanks go to our dedicated staff, supportive parents, and families for the vital role they have played.

“We now look forward to seeing where our students’ next steps will take them, and to celebrate their future achievements.”

Karl Newell, executive head of the Crompton House Multi Academy Trust, said: “This Year 13 cohort has been truly outstanding, and we are thrilled that so many have secured their first-choice destinations.

“Their achievements are a testament to the dedication, perseverance, and talent of both our students and staff.

“The Sixth Form students of Crompton House have demonstrated exceptional ability, inspiration, and character, and we could not be prouder.

“We wish each of them every success as they embark on the next stage of their journey.”