Elderly woman rescued after collapse at Tandle Hill

AN elderly woman was taken to hospital after collapsing at a local beauty spot.

She was supported by Oldham Mountain Rescue Team’s volunteers on Sunday afternoon (July 20).

The team were contacted by North West Ambulance Service to come to the woman’s aid in Tandle Hill Country Park in Royton – Oldham’s oldest country park.

OMRT said they were quickly deployed to help move the woman from near the trig point to the paramedics’ land ambulance using their 4×4 vehicle.

Thirteen team members were involved in the incident for two hours.

Greenfield-based OMRT, which celebrated its 60th anniversary last year, provides an essential and life-saving service to local people 365 days a year but is funded almost entirely by the generosity of public donations.

To find out more about OMRT or to donate, visit https://omrt.org