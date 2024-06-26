Saddleworth School recognised for increase in active travel

THE impact of a campaign led by pupils at Saddleworth School to promote more active journeys has been recognised by a national awards scheme.

Young travel ambassadors have been working to increase levels of walking, cycling and other forms of sustainable travel at the Diggle-based school.

The students’ efforts have seen a reduction in vehicles near the school site and an uptick in walking to school.

Their travel plan has been described as ‘Good’ by Modeshift STARS – a national accreditation programme for schools who want to improve their pupils’ health and wellbeing through active and sustainable travel.

It’s the second successive year that their work has been acknowledged by the scheme.

They have been working with the Bee Network – the integrated transport network for Greater Manchester – on their Youth Ambassadors Programme, which will finish on July 5 with a presentation in Manchester.

The group recently secured £250 of funding from Transport for Greater Manchester to aid their plan to help students to overcome barriers that prevent them from travelling actively.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

