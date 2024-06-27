Top star’s performance to be shown at Saddleworth theatre

A SADDLEWORTH theatre will play host to top star Jodie Comer in an award-winning production.

For Delph’s Millgate Arts Centre will screen the National Theatre’s Prima Facie in the first of its run of Live events.

After earning selection as a venue that performances can be beamed to, its most popular ever show has been announced for Friday, September 13.

Familiar to many from her role in BBC show Killing Eve, Jodie won Olivier and Tony Awards for her role in Suzie Miller’s gripping one-woman play.

Tessa is a young, brilliant barrister who worked her way up from working class origins to be at the top of her game.

But an unexpected event forces her to confront the lines where the patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof and morals diverge.

Prima Facie takes viewers to the heart of where emotion and experience collide with the rules of the game.

Justin Martin directs this performance, captured live in 2022 during a sold out run at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London’s West End.

*THE SHOWING of Prima Facie at Millgate Arts Centre starts at 7.30pm on Friday, September 13.

Tickets cost £10-£12 and can be booked by clicking https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/millgateartscentre or by calling 01457 874644.

