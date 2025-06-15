Saddleworth stars show creative side in unofficial beer walk

THE OPEN MOUTH on the face of the woman sat at the bus stop said it all.

However, when she was faced with Kevin and Perry, an entire pit crew, ABBA, Gi Joes and Janes, Mickey and Minnie Mouse plus many others, who could blame her?

For those taking part in Saddleworth’s unofficial beer walk certainly did not disappoint.

Bemused residents of Greenfield’s Wellington Road wore looks of, ‘what’s going on?’ as about 100 people met at the car park of the Satellite Centre on Saturday, June 14.

Little wonder when Mario and Luigi, the full cast of the Wizard of Oz, a group of farmers and scarecrows, dragonflies and people from TV show The Traitors made their way along the street.

And the woman opposite Greenfield pub The Wellington certainly could not believe her eyes.

Before the dust had even started to settle on a momentous Whit Friday, many were out again raising money for charity.

@ggc_media The Unofficial Saddleworth Beer Walk returns for 2025 While most are recovering from Whit Friday celebrations, a group of dedicated locals are lacing up their walking boots and stepping out in style for the Unofficial Saddleworth Beer Walk. The annual fancy-dress fundraiser, quietly organised by siblings Justin and Angie Brown, winds its way through Greenfield, Uppermill, Dobcross, Delph and Diggle. Though not formally affiliated with any organisation, the event has become a much-anticipated fixture on the local calendar, raising funds for charity. This year’s walkers include a lively cast of characters: the Super Mario Brothers, the entire crew from The Wizard of Oz, contestants from The Traitors, and even a round of Beer Walk Bingo. #saddleworth #beerwalk #charity ♬ original sound – GGC Media

Some outfits were more awkward to manage than others. “We’ll wash it off later. If it stays, it’s sunburn,” said one of the group who had coated their body in make-up that made them look extremely pink.

However, despite the laughs raised by the wide array of costumes, including grannies complete with an inflatable walking frame, there was a serious side in the funds contributed.

But as the song from the group who cane as ‘Beer Walk Bingo’ went: “Beerwalk Bingo, get your dabbers out. Beerwalk Bingo, don’t forget to shout.”

And those passing by, many of whom may have been left wondering, ‘What have I just seen/’ certainly shouted or tooted their horns.

Given what was in front of them, it may have been support or to check if what they were seeing was real.