Saddleworth’s ‘Auto Lass’ to host charity biker meet

A SPRINGHEAD car garage is gearing up to host a motorbike meet, which local hero Frank Rothwell is also set to join.

It’s being organised by Jody Bevan, who runs the ‘Auto Lass’ YouTube channel from her base at Woodend Mills, and her team.

There will be a presentation with the Oldham Athletic Football Club, awards, bike MOT tests, refreshments and an opportunity to raise funds for Dr Kershaw’s Hospice.

Rev up your engines for Saturday, May 18, between 11am and 4pm.

Writing on her Facebook page, Jody said: “We all have a love of classic cars and you all know my beautiful MK2 Escort ‘Betty Blue’ but we are also all bikers and want to include the biker community.

“So we are providing our site ‘The Auto Lass Workshops’ to be used as a venue for the second biker meet of hopefully many more to come.

“There will be hot food and drinks available and lots of fun to be had.

“We have the absolute pleasure of welcoming Frank Rothwell to the event. There will be a little presentation with Frank on the day that you can share with us.

“We are an MOT station and can facilitate bike MOT tests on the day. We plan to give awards to bikes that stand out and make the famous ‘bike rug’.

“All this will also hopefully raise a few quid for our local hospice Dr Kershaw’s.”

It’s not the first time Saddleworth’s very own Auto Lass has supported charities.

In November last year, Jody and her team helped to raise more than £6,500 for Help the Heroes by raffling off a classic car.

