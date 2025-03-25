Tragedy and triumph in Saddleworth Players’ next production

THE fourth show of Saddleworth Players’ current season is a comic tragedy about a woman finding her voice in ‘a dark and noisy world’.

The group will be performing Jim Cartwright’s ‘The Rise and Fall of Little Voice’ at Millgate Arts Centre in Delph from April 5 to 12.

The 28-year-old play was originally directed in the theatre by Sam Mendes and won a string of prestigious awards when made into a film in 1998.

This is experienced director Phil McCarthy’s first involvement in a Saddleworth Players production and he promises audiences that they will not be disappointed.

“Little Voice has been described as a grim northern fairy tale but it’s not that,” he said. “There are similarities to the tale of a princess being rescued by a prince from a high tower escaping the clutches of an evil wizard, baron or a wicked stepmother. Little Voice to me is more like ‘It’s a wonderful life’ where tragedy is overcome, and the message is an uplifting story of the triumph of the human spirit, over adversity.

“Little Voice is also sad at times and brutal, and so a slightly magnified but honest reflection of life in a gritty northern town in the 70’s/80’s. It’s extremely poignant but our interpretation has some exceptionally funny moments too.

“Added to plenty of music from the golden age of song and the divas who sang those songs throughout the show, plus a live night club band, it’s first class nostalgic entertainment.

“However prepare to feel anguish in the drama as it unfolds, to have a tear in your eye at the inevitable downfall of those who are deserving and those less deserving, see the joy of an unexpected romance that blossoms, and be uplifted in the finale of the story where Little Voice spreads her wings and flies.”

Performances are at 7.30pm each evening from Saturday, April 5, to Saturday, April 12, at the Stoneswood Road venue.

Tickets are £12 each or £6 for Under-18s and can be booked online at https://millgateartscentre.co.uk/events/rise-fall-of-little-voice/ or by calling 01457 876 644.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

