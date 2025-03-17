Saddleworth’s sporting ambitions to receive multi-million pound boost on doorstep

PEOPLE in Saddleworth are set to receive a multi-million boost in their sporting aims with the creation of SportsTown.

A £5 million investment is kickstarting an ‘ambitious and transformative’ £70 million sports, education, health and wellbeing campus in Oldham.

Centred around Boundary Park, it will deliver state-of-the-art sporting, health and educational facilities.

The money comes from the Government’s Community Regeneration Fund and builds on £1 million previously invested by Oldham Council for a new playing surface at the home of Oldham Athletic.

It also secured a permanent home for Oldham RLFC – now the aim is to ‘transform opportunities for local people and laying the foundations for a new era for sport in the borough.’

Leader of Oldham Council, Cllr Arooj Shah, said: “SportsTown is another example of the power of collaboration and our shared ambitions to create opportunities for our residents.

“This exciting development will inspire Oldhamers to aim high and achieve their full potential.

“It creates real educational and career opportunities in sports, health and related fields for our residents while giving our local economy a welcome boost.

“This is just the start for SportsTown which builds on Oldham’s sporting history and shows how we will maximise every opportunity for the next generation, ensuring our communities can grow and lead healthier, happier lives.”

Bosses of the town’s two major sporting teams also backed the project.

Frank Rothwell, owner of Boundary Park and chairman of Oldham Athletic, added: “Oldham has always punched above its weight in sport, and we’re not stopping now!

“This funding going to set things in motion for something truly game changing.

“We’re not here to mess about – we’re here to build a legacy, give young people real opportunities and put Oldham on the map for sport, health, and education.

“This is just the beginning, and trust me, we’re going to make it happen!”

Latic’s chief executive Darren Royle commented: “SportsTown provides an innovative response to the Oldham Economic Review Board and Oldham Economic and Skills Strategy findings.

“By harnessing the power of sport, health, wellness, business and education we are moving forwards by creating a unique further and higher education opportunity for the young people of Greater Manchester and beyond.

“The four main sports pathways of football, rugby, netball and cricket will be followed by more opportunities for the town of Oldham working in tandem with our strategic partners.”

Bill Quinn, chairman of Oldham RLFC, is also behind the scheme.

He said: “Next year marks 150 years of Oldham RLFC – a huge milestone for our club and our town.

“Having a permanent home at Boundary Park is a game changer, giving our players, fans, and community a place to be proud of.

“SportsTown is exactly what Oldham needs – bringing in investment, creating opportunities, and making sure Oldham remains a powerhouse in rugby and beyond.”

“Oldham has a proud sporting history and this investment will build on that legacy by creating new opportunities for future generations.

“This £5 million investment is just the beginning and will act as a springboard for further investment to realise the full SportsTown vision.

“Further announcements on will be made in the coming weeks.”

