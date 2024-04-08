Saddleworth’s Whit Walks organisers issue appeal for donations

AN APPEAL has been made for donations to help make sure Saddleworth’s Whit Walks remain on the calendar.

One of the area’s longest-running local events attracts hundreds of spectators from the local villages and beyond each year.

However, an escalation in costs has forced organisers to take what they say is the unusual step of issuing a plea for help from people and/or businesses.

The Churches of Saint Chad Saddleworth, Sacred Heart & Saint William, Ebenezer Congregational, Uppermill Methodist, Christ Church Friezland, Saint Anne Lydgate, Kilngreen Mission and Holy Trinity Dobcross show their pride at the annual tradition, which takes place on Whit Friday.

Adrian Green one of the coordinators of the walks, told Saddleworth Independent: “The costs of the church walks in the morning have escalated hugely in recent years.

“In the past, the event has tended to be funded predominantly internally by the churches themselves, this is becoming increasingly impossible.

“The church walks have been a part of the Saddleworth Whit Friday celebrations for decades and it would be a shame to see them have to stop.

“To that end the committee has taken the difficult decision to appeal to the wider public for donations to assist in the funding of this year’s – and hopefully future – walks.”

Donating to the appeal is simple, all you have to do is scan the QR code on the poster and you can state how much you want to give.

Alternatively, you can visit www.gofundme.com/f/kw3eyp-saddleworth-whit-friday-church-walks-uppermill.

