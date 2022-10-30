Santa Claus is coming to town!

SADDLEWORTH’S streets will be filled with festive runners once more as the Santa Dash returns on December 3.

The popular event, organised by Saddleworth Round Table, took place virtually in 2020 but was back in Uppermill park for 2021.

For 2022, the event starts at noon, with the dash taking place at 2pm

Participants can choose between the 2km or 5km route, taking them on a scenic tour around the area and the back into the village centre for the finish.

Tickets have been fixed at the 2019 rate of £15 for adults and £5 for children. Your ticket includes a Santa suit (hat only for children), running number and medal.

There will also be festivities in the park including stalls and food vendors, with plenty of mulled wine and local beer at the bar.

Book your spot in the Santa Dash now at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/saddleworth-santa-dash-2022-tickets-430442995587

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

