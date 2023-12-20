Secondary school remains in special measures, despite improvements

BOSSES at a high school told it will remain in special measures believe they are on the right track.

Waterhead Academy has been told more work needs to be put in before Ofsted can remove them, despite progress on addressing issues – notable students’ behaviour.

But principal James Wilson and executive principal Kash Rafiq believes a further monitoring visit will further highlight the results of efforts being out in.

Mr Wilson said: “We are pleased with the feedback we have received from the first monitoring visit as well as having the opportunity to discuss the work we have put in over the past year to support the required improvements for our students, their families, our staff and the wider community.

“It was great to hear the feedback that leaders have made progress to improve the school, have taken effective actions and that they feel that our comprehensive action plan includes a range of appropriate strategies to bring about further improvement.

“We look forward to welcoming them back later this year to show them that we have progressed even further.”

Mr Rafiq added: “The academy has made rapid progress in a short period of time, and we will continue to have an unwavering commitment to deliver the very best for our school community under our leadership.

“I’d like to thank every member of our team who helped to show the inspectors how all of our hard work is helping to secure improvements to the quality of education for children at Waterhead Academy.”

Ofsted inspectors Niamh Howlett and Amanda Downing visited Waterhead Academy, on Huddersfield Road, on October 18 and 19 after it was placed in special measures following a damning inspection in October 2022.

And in her findings, the former said: “Leaders have made progress to improve the school, but more work is necessary for the school to be no longer judged as requiring special measures.

“There have been substantial changes in leadership at all levels and in governance since the previous inspection.

“Leaders at all levels have accepted the weaknesses identified at the previous inspection. This has led to urgent and effective actions to tackle the most pressing shortcomings at the school, especially pupils’ behaviour.

“Since the previous inspection, eradicating poor behaviour has been a key priority. A new approach to managing pupils’ behaviour is now in place.

“This has laid the foundations for clear behaviour systems that are understood by everyone. Expectations of pupils’ behaviour have risen, and most staff follow the new approach consistently well.

“As a result, pupils and staff remarked on the considerable improvements that they have witnessed in behaviour.

“This is helping many more pupils to learn without unnecessary disruption. It is also fostering a greater enjoyment of school.

“Nevertheless, the new approaches have not been wholly successful with all pupils. There remains a small but significant group of pupils who continue to cause disruption in the school.

“Suspensions from school are declining over time. However, the number of pupils who are removed from classes and taught in the internal isolation unit is high.”

The Ofsted report also found progress in being made on bringing down truancy rates and how the overall curriculum being delivered has improved.

But it added more time is needed for changes to really take effect.

The report states: “With the support of external expertise, leaders are beginning to review subject curriculums to ensure that they enable pupils to build their knowledge progressively over time.

However, this work is still in its infancy. Whole-school training has been helpful in gaining a common understanding of curriculum delivery and assessment strategies.

“Even so, this is not bearing enough fruit because the curriculum content that pupils should learn is not finalised.

“Pupils who find reading difficult are being identified accurately.

“Some of these pupils are receiving suitable support to help them overcome the gaps in their reading knowledge. However, the support for other pupils who struggle to read with fluency, accuracy and confidence is not as cohesive.

“This means that some pupils find it difficult to access the full curriculum. This hampers their achievement.”

Despite changes being in the early stages, Waterhead Academy – part of South Pennine Academies Trust – is becoming a better place to be.

And that added work will see further improvements over time.

The report continues: “Although some derogatory language persists, pupils said that such incidents were less frequent.

“Furthermore, pupils have greater confidence in the school’s actions to deal with such unpleasant name-calling.

“The school has accessed support from within the multi-academy trust and has also brokered external expertise to address the areas of weakness identified at the time of the previous inspection.

“This is ensuring a joined-up approach to improvement work. It is leading to sustainable systems. The foundations for further improvement are secure.”

