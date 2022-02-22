Shiver me timbers – Pirate King hits land to visit Delph

HE has not arrived via the Caribbean, but the Pirate King promises to deliver a swashbuckling musical adventure when he docks in Delph this half term.

This fun-filled show – Hurrah! For the Pirate King – introduces children of all ages to the world of Opera.

And its performance at the Millgate Arts Centre on Friday, February 25 is part of mini nationwide tour including Birmingham and Liverpool.

The audience will be introduced to mysterious creatures such as the Queen of Cats, and the bedazzling singing Mermaid.

But can the Pirate King defeat the evil Colonel Crab and win the legendary Unicorn Diamond?

Experience an operatic singing adventure created especially for children, wrigglers, fidgeters and music lovers from 0-99 in a fun and inclusive way.

The show is performed by leading musical and operatic stars including Roy Locke, Leigh Rhianon Coggins and Craig Price.

Producer Bill Elms commented: “This show is fun, it’s silly and it’s beautifully sung by world class professional singers.

“Kids and families will love it. The show is filled with songs everyone knows and can sing along to.

“I am delighted to be developing the show along with Absolute Opera to tour the show, which started off on the festival circuit and building to a full-scale production. It’s the perfect half-term treat.” Absolute Children’s Opera added: “We created Hurrah! for the Pirate King! as a fun and engaging way to introduce children and families to the magical world of Opera.

“We realize children are unique and every child will interact and enjoy our show in a different way. It has been designed to be as inclusive as possible.

“For us, that means your children are free to wriggle, fidget, bounce, sing or clap their way through our show. If you put opera, pantomime and world-class singing into a blender; you would get a Pirate King smoothie.”

Tickets costing £12 (£10 children) are available from millgateartscentre.co.uk call 01457 874644 or see Tim in Dobcross Post Office.

