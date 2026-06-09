Breaking News Featured News

Steps plan for Dobcross home

Gary Carter June 9, 2026

A SET of stone steps to a Dobcross house will be renovated and rebuilt if planning permission is granted. 

The flight, part of a listed terrace at The Square, forms the only access to the property. 

Renovated steps, similar to those illustrated, will sit outside a Dobcross property if planning permission is granted.

But documents supporting the application to Oldham Council say they are currently uneven and a survey revealed structural movement and instability. 

It also says the irregular steps affect safe use, but granting permission would improve both heritage conservation and accessibility and safety. 

A wrought iron handrail would also be installed if the go ahead is given. 

Currently, it is said the existing situation creates hazards and the lack of a handrail increases the risk of falling. 

Documents add: “While full modern accessibility standards cannot be achieved due to the building’s historic nature, the scheme represents a proportionate and meaningful improvement. 

“The works will preserve a key historic feature identified in the listing, improve safety and usability of the sole access, introduce a sympathetic and locally appropriate handrail and ensure the long-term sustainability of the building.” 

Oldham Council’s planning committee, or officers, will decide whether to grant or refuse permission. 