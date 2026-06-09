Steps plan for Dobcross home

A SET of stone steps to a Dobcross house will be renovated and rebuilt if planning permission is granted.

The flight, part of a listed terrace at The Square, forms the only access to the property.

But documents supporting the application to Oldham Council say they are currently uneven and a survey revealed structural movement and instability.

It also says the irregular steps affect safe use, but granting permission would improve both heritage conservation and accessibility and safety.

A wrought iron handrail would also be installed if the go ahead is given.

Currently, it is said the existing situation creates hazards and the lack of a handrail increases the risk of falling.

Documents add: “While full modern accessibility standards cannot be achieved due to the building’s historic nature, the scheme represents a proportionate and meaningful improvement.

“The works will preserve a key historic feature identified in the listing, improve safety and usability of the sole access, introduce a sympathetic and locally appropriate handrail and ensure the long-term sustainability of the building.”

Oldham Council’s planning committee, or officers, will decide whether to grant or refuse permission.