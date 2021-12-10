Solicitors are Santa’s little helpers

LAW firm Pearson Solicitors and Financial Advisers are on a mission to make it a magical Christmas for hundreds of children across the borough – and Saddleworth families can help out.

It has been a tough couple of years for many local families, with 38 per cent of children in Oldham living in poverty, but a Christmas campaign hopes to spread some festive magic and make it a morning to remember on December 25.

During the lead up to the big day there will be a huge Christmas tree in the Oldham Spindles shopping centre. Tags hanging from the tree will have a child’s age and gender on them and anyone shopping in the town centre can take a tag and buy a gift for a child in need.



The gifts can be dropped off in the town centre at named drop off points where volunteers will wrap them up and they can then be distributed to children in time for Christmas.

Every year the team from Pearson Solicitors and Financial Advisers adopt a Christmas charity.

This year when they were approached to get involved with the Santa’s Secret Helpers campaign they immediately said yes.

“When the Oldham community comes together for something like this it can make it a magical Christmas for those children who otherwise might not be getting a sack full of gifts,” said Joanne Ormston, Director at Pearson Solicitors.

“It’s great that as a business we can help and get involved. As well as sponsoring the campaign our staff are volunteering to wrap and deliver presents and I am sure many of them will be popping into town to get and tag and buy a gift.

“As a mum I know how busy Christmas is, but also how exciting it is for the little ones and I would encourage as many people as possible to get involved and help spread some Christmas magic this year.”

The gifts donated should be new and unwrapped from babies through to 18-year-olds and all those donated will go to children in poverty. Donations should be made by December 10 and anyone can spread the word #OldhamToyAppeal.

Volunteers can also get involved by helping wrap the presents, or deliver the gifts to community hubs, and anyone wanting to help can visit www.actiontogether.org.uk/volunteer/opportunity/126308 or www.actiontogether.org.uk/volunteer/opportunity/126309

