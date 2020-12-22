Solicitors spread Christmas cheer to Oldham families with foodbank donations

Oldham law firm Pearson Solicitors and Financial Advisers has donated more than £600 worth of items to Oldham Foodbank just in time for Christmas.

Hearing about the plight of Oldham families and the national food poverty crisis, the firm chose to donate food for those in need this year instead of their usual gifting of presents.

The team arranged a huge supermarket delivery direct to the Oldham Foodbank while staff topped up the trays with their contributions too.

Bridget Batty, Communications Manager for Pearson Solicitors and Financial Advisers who organised the project, said: “Speaking to the foodbank in advance of the collection we were saddened to hear that one of the priorities was the need for dried goods such as Pot Noodles and Cuppa Soups due to the living arrangements of some of the recipients who only have access to a kettle and hot water.

“Among the delivery trays were everyday goods such as sugar, teabags, rice, pasta and tinned goods while Christmas treats such as selection boxes, mince pies and tins of chocolates were included too.”

Father Tom Davis, Chair of Trustees for the Oldham Foodbank, said: “Thank you for your generosity. Without it these people simply wouldn’t get fed.

“Asking for food is really hard for people. I’ve known of cases where mothers go without in order to feed their children.

“The Oldham Foodbank is an essential service in our community. The coronavirus pandemic has hit people hard.

“In Oldham, since March we have given food to 16,000 people. This is a 147 per cent increase on what we would give in a normal year.”

Father Davis explained that as the year has gone on people are now accepting food donations due to debt rather than the Covid-19 situation.

This is the sixth year Pearson have helped out the Oldham Foodbank charity at Christmas time.

