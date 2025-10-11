Spindles gets national spotlight with BCO award recognition

OLDHAM’S bold transformation of the Spindles shopping centre has been honoured on the national stage.

The redevelopment of Spindles has been named Highly Commended in the Innovation category at the British Council for Offices (BCO) Awards, beating countless other schemes to make its mark

Just earlier this year, the project claimed the regional Northern Innovation Award — and now that win has been taken up a notch into national recognition.

What’s got the judges excited? They praised how the old retail space has been bold-ly reworked into modern, flexible work environments, dovetailing offices and community hubs with the existing shopping footprint.

A standout feature is The Hive, a co-working hub created within Spindles to help local entrepreneurs, small businesses and organisations collaborate under one roof.

Oldham Council Leader, Cllr Arooj Shah, said the award is “a huge win for Oldham and everyone involved,” citing the project’s impact on jobs, apprenticeships and local pride:

“This is a proud moment for our town … being highly commended in a UK-wide competition puts Oldham among the very best

By the numbers: the Spindles redevelopment has delivered over 270 weeks of apprenticeship training and 117 weeks of work experience for people right here in Oldham.

Builders, architects, project managers and interior designers all came together — Willmott Dixon, AEW, Hive, Gleeds and SpaceInvader among them — to deliver a scheme that blends reuse, innovation and local empowerment.

It’s more than a facelift: it’s part of a wider vision to reimagine Oldham’s centre — one that connects work, retail, creativity and community in one ambitious package.